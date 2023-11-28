ADVERTISEMENT

Teams Working to Poach Miami Players, Potential to Leave

thecribsouthflorida

thecribsouthflorida

SuperCane
Staff
Aug 22, 2020
727
626
93
Hearing that an SEC school is looking to pull WR Brashard Smith, WR Jacolby George and RB Henry Parrish into the Transfer Portal. Heavy back channeling happening here. Brashard Smith is all but a guarantee to transfer if Xavier Restrepo returns from what I am hearing, as well. A heavy RB rotation, plus potential development from Ajay Allen and Christopher Johnson and the impending arrival of Kevin Riley (and maybe Jordan Lyle) could end up pushing Parrish out the same way it did for Don Chaney Jr.

Development to watch
 
  • Like
Reactions: BenjaminRivals
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Breaking down every throw from Cam Ward during the spring game

Replies
0
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
thecribsouthflorida

Expected Players to Leave This Off-Season

Replies
7
Views
2K
Canes Talk
St. Pete Cane
St. Pete Cane
BenjaminRivals

Updates from Week 3 of fall camp

Replies
3
Views
602
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
mshodell

Football Friday depth chart gleaned from watching 11 on 11

Replies
14
Views
2K
Canes Talk
cpotter5000
cpotter5000
mshodell

Football Here's the initial two deep we could glean from drills

Replies
15
Views
2K
Canes Talk
ellu
ellu
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today