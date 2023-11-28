Teams Working to Poach Miami Players, Potential to Leave

thecribsouthflorida
SuperCane
Staff
-
- Aug 22, 2020
-
- 727
-
- 626
-
- 93
Hearing that an SEC school is looking to pull WR Brashard Smith, WR Jacolby George and RB Henry Parrish into the Transfer Portal. Heavy back channeling happening here. Brashard Smith is all but a guarantee to transfer if Xavier Restrepo returns from what I am hearing, as well. A heavy RB rotation, plus potential development from Ajay Allen and Christopher Johnson and the impending arrival of Kevin Riley (and maybe Jordan Lyle) could end up pushing Parrish out the same way it did for Don Chaney Jr.
Development to watch
Development to watch