Top 2026 Prospects Contacted by Miami

Miami and top 2026 prospect express mutual interest with graphic on social media.
College teams were officially allowed to contact 2026 prospects today.
CanesCounty - College coaches contact top 2026 prospects right at midnight
Midnight has arrived which means college coaches can officially call and text 2026 prospects.
miami.rivals.com
Jordan Thomas 2026 Safety
Jordan Thomas - 2026 4 Star Safety for Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Prince Williams 2026 Strongside Defensive End
Prince Williams - 2026 3 Star Strongside defensive end for Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Tyriq Green 2026 Athlete
Tyriq Green - 2026 4 Star Athlete for Buford (Buford, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Aldarius Johnson 2026 Cornerback
Aldarius Johnson - 2026 3 Star Cornerback for American Heritage (Miami, FL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Dylan Biehl 2026 Offensive Tackle
Dylan Biehl - 2026 3 Star Offensive tackle for Lambert (Suwanee, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Jontavius Wyman 2026 Safety
Jontavius Wyman - 2026 4 Star Safety for Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Samari Matthews 2026 Cornerback
Samari Matthews - 2026 4 Star Cornerback for Hough (Cornelius, NC) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Jyron Hughley 2026 Athlete
Jyron Hughley - 2026 4 Star Athlete for Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, FL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Javar Bowden 2026 Tight End
Javar Bowden - 2026 4 Star Tight end for Bay (Panama City, FL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Jamichael Garrett 2026 Outside Linebacker
Jamichael Garrett - 2026 4 Star Outside linebacker for Gulf Shores (Gulf Shores, AL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Madden Riordan 2026 Cornerback USC
Madden Riordan - 2026 3 Star Cornerback for Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
Shadarius Toodle 2026 Outside Linebacker
Shadarius Toodle - 2026 4 Star Outside linebacker for Cottage Hill Christian Academy (Mobile, AL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com