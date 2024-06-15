ADVERTISEMENT

Top 2026 Prospects Contacted by Miami

Miami and top 2026 prospect express mutual interest with graphic on social media.

College teams were officially allowed to contact 2026 prospects today.

miami.rivals.com

CanesCounty - College coaches contact top 2026 prospects right at midnight

Midnight has arrived which means college coaches can officially call and text 2026 prospects.
miami.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Jordan Thomas 2026 Safety

Jordan Thomas - 2026 4 Star Safety for Bergen Catholic (Oradell, NJ) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Prince Williams 2026 Strongside Defensive End

Prince Williams - 2026 3 Star Strongside defensive end for Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Tyriq Green 2026 Athlete

Tyriq Green - 2026 4 Star Athlete for Buford (Buford, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Aldarius Johnson 2026 Cornerback

Aldarius Johnson - 2026 3 Star Cornerback for American Heritage (Miami, FL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Dylan Biehl 2026 Offensive Tackle

Dylan Biehl - 2026 3 Star Offensive tackle for Lambert (Suwanee, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Jontavius Wyman 2026 Safety

Jontavius Wyman - 2026 4 Star Safety for Jonesboro (Jonesboro, GA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Samari Matthews 2026 Cornerback

Samari Matthews - 2026 4 Star Cornerback for Hough (Cornelius, NC) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Jyron Hughley 2026 Athlete

Jyron Hughley - 2026 4 Star Athlete for Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach, FL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Javar Bowden 2026 Tight End

Javar Bowden - 2026 4 Star Tight end for Bay (Panama City, FL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Jamichael Garrett 2026 Outside Linebacker

Jamichael Garrett - 2026 4 Star Outside linebacker for Gulf Shores (Gulf Shores, AL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Madden Riordan 2026 Cornerback USC

Madden Riordan - 2026 3 Star Cornerback for Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com



n.rivals.com

Shadarius Toodle 2026 Outside Linebacker

Shadarius Toodle - 2026 4 Star Outside linebacker for Cottage Hill Christian Academy (Mobile, AL) on Rivals.com
n.rivals.com
 
