ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer Portal Buzz/Rumors

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
5,235
688
113
Live thread of the latest buzz and rumors regarding Miami’s involvement with the transfer portal.



- Miami is believed to be hosting Cornerback Chasen Johnson on Monday (12/9). He has three years of eligibility remaining.

- Hearing that former five-star DLs Marquise Lightfoot and Justin Scott are considering entering the transfer portal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Transfer Portal Tracker: Players planning to depart from Miami in winter window

Replies
4
Views
975
Canes Talk
SimanBros
S
BenjaminRivals

Is a recent transfer leaving Miami?

Replies
3
Views
2K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Oklahoma State Reporter Accused Miami of Tampering, Player Arrested

Replies
0
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Transfer Portal and Comprehensive Rankings after 2024 Spring Window

Replies
0
Views
2K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami can take advantage in recruiting with Florida and Florida State tumbling

Replies
1
Views
2K
Canes Talk
LockedOnCanes
L
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back