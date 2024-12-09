Transfer Portal Buzz/Rumors

BenjaminRivals
Live thread of the latest buzz and rumors regarding Miami’s involvement with the transfer portal.
- Miami is believed to be hosting Cornerback Chasen Johnson on Monday (12/9). He has three years of eligibility remaining.
- Hearing that former five-star DLs Marquise Lightfoot and Justin Scott are considering entering the transfer portal.
