Transfer Portal: Players departing/entering the program in spring window

This live thread will update with news regarding the transfer portal in the spring window.The spring transfer portal window opens April 16th and closes April 25th.The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder will have three years of eligibility remaining.As a freshman, Horton appeared in eight games and totaled four tackles (two solo). He dealt with injury that hindered his development.According to Rivals, Horton was a four-star prospect and the 18th-ranked defensive tackle out of the 2023 class.