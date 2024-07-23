ADVERTISEMENT

Visitor List: 2024 Cookout

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,268
649
113
Miami is expected to have several big-name prospects visit for its annual cookout held on the campus of the University of Miami this weekend.

Here are the expected list of visitors

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

ESPN names X factors for Miami for the 2024 season

Replies
0
Views
537
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Recruiting Notebook: Miami completes last June official visit weekend

Replies
0
Views
600
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

ESPN Names Sleeper Pick Player for Miami

Replies
2
Views
893
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Four-star linebacker Gavin Nix commits to Miami

Replies
2
Views
233
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Intel on top Miami recruiting target committing July 20th

Replies
0
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back