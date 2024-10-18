Cam Ward named to PFF Mid-Season All-American Team

• Cam Ward is PFF's All-American quarterback: The Miami passer boasts the highest PFF passing grade in college football this year.​

Quarterback: Cam Ward, Miami (FL)​

No. 6 Miami has its highest AP poll ranking in seven years, thanks to its superstar transfer from Washington State. Ward’s 91.3 PFF passing grade this season leads all quarterbacks, while his 20 passing touchdowns are tied for the most. He ranks second in the FBS in passing yards (2,219) and tied for third in big-time throws (17).Ward was the only Hurricane named to the team.