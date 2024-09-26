Cousins Cam Ward and Kyron Drones to face off Saturday

Miami and VT’s star QBs, Cam Ward and Kyron Drones, are cousins.



When asked, about the relationship in this week's press conference Ward stated:



“We found out we were cousins my junior year of high school.” Cam shared. “It’s been good. We’ve been building ever since. We work with the same quarterback coach in Houston, TX, in the off-season. I’m just ready to play the game.”















The two train together in the offseason with Darrell Colbert who commented on the quarterbacks, and Miami via X



























Cam Ward is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites, leading Miami to a 4-0 record and throwing for 1,439 yards, 14 TDs and 2 INTs. In 4 games, Cam Ward has a 72.4% completion percentage, which is fifth in the nation among quarterbacks with over 100 attempts. Ward is also averaging 7.4 yards per rush on 12 carries.



Drones is completing 59.8 percent of his passes, tallying 765 yards, 4 TDs, and 3 INTs, and has added 209 on the ground.