I like Miami here...

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
-
- Jun 7, 2022
-
- 4,176
-
- 637
-
- 113
Miami is in a position to flip multiple prospects on signing day Wednesday.
Miami hosted several prospects this weekend, which started with a dinner with the recruits, and then the players watched the first practice for the Pinstripe Bowl.
Four prospects to watch going into Wednesday are Armondo Blount, Jordan Lyle, Xavier Lucas, and Adarius Hayes, all committed to other Power Five programs.
CanesCounty.com was the first to break the possibility of Miami flipping Blount back to Miami. There is an excellent chance Blount will stay home as he chose to visit Miami this weekend instead of Tallahassee.
Prediction - signs with Miami
Miami has been pushing for Lyle hard for about a good two months now, and with rumors of Kevin Riley flipping to Alabama, landing Lyle could grow more vital.
Prediction - signs with Miami
Miami needs defensive back help and would love to continue building a pipeline from the local American Heritage High School that recently produced James Williams and Damari Brown. The option to stay home is appealing to Lucas, but there is the option to stay loyal to Wisconsin. According to Lucas the contact has not been consistent throughout his recruiting process, which could be a determining factor.
Prediction - 50/50
With Vincent Shavers no longer signing with Miami, there is a void in the class at linebacker.
Prediction - 75/25 to Miami
Miami made a great impression on all who visited this weekend, and I would not be surprised if Miami all four signed with Miami on Wednesday.
Miami hosted several prospects this weekend, which started with a dinner with the recruits, and then the players watched the first practice for the Pinstripe Bowl.
Four prospects to watch going into Wednesday are Armondo Blount, Jordan Lyle, Xavier Lucas, and Adarius Hayes, all committed to other Power Five programs.
CanesCounty.com was the first to break the possibility of Miami flipping Blount back to Miami. There is an excellent chance Blount will stay home as he chose to visit Miami this weekend instead of Tallahassee.
Prediction - signs with Miami
Miami has been pushing for Lyle hard for about a good two months now, and with rumors of Kevin Riley flipping to Alabama, landing Lyle could grow more vital.
Prediction - signs with Miami
Miami needs defensive back help and would love to continue building a pipeline from the local American Heritage High School that recently produced James Williams and Damari Brown. The option to stay home is appealing to Lucas, but there is the option to stay loyal to Wisconsin. According to Lucas the contact has not been consistent throughout his recruiting process, which could be a determining factor.
Prediction - 50/50
With Vincent Shavers no longer signing with Miami, there is a void in the class at linebacker.
Prediction - 75/25 to Miami
Miami made a great impression on all who visited this weekend, and I would not be surprised if Miami all four signed with Miami on Wednesday.
Last edited: