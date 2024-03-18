Miami Basketball players transferring

BenjaminRivals
Jun 7, 2022
- 4,170
- 637
- 113
Miami basketball is losing sophomores A.J. Casey and Christian Watson to the transfer portal.
Casey averaged 1.4 points per game, 1.5 rebounds, and shot 37 percent from the floor. A former four-star, Casey was the sixth-rated power forward out of the 2022 class. In two seasons, he averaged 7.8 minutes per game.
Christian Watson, a former three-star prospect and 42-ranked small forward of the 2022 class, averaged 1.4 PPG, shot 36.4 percent from the floor, and made only 27.0 percent of his three-point attempts.
Miami is down to 11 scholarships for next season. The Hurricanes are likely to lose more players to the transfer portal. Several Miami players (Norchad Omier, Kyshawn George, Nijel Pack, Wooga Poplar) could enter the NBA Draft or play overseas.
Miami will likely return Paul Djobet, Bensley Joseph, and Michael Nwoko.
Incoming freshman Five-star Jahlil Bethea is likely to start for Miami as a true freshman. Other freshmen, Austin Swartz, and Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, will be development prospects.
