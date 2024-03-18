Miami Hockey Wins AAU D-III National Championship

BenjaminRivals
Men’s Ice Hockey Team are National Champions
news.miami.edu
After winning the College Hockey South Division III Championship in February, the team traveled to Pennsylvania this past weekend to play in five tournament-style games, winning all five, to advance to the national championship game. Playing against Florida Southern College, the team won with a riveting score of 10-0. Harlan Jackson, the goalie, was named player of the game after shutting down every attempt from the opponent, and Elian Estulin was named MVP.
The UHockey team, led by head coach Thomas Immello and captain Christopher Kourgelis, fought hard to turn the team around this year. Players and the coach felt that turning things around after a losing season to winning the Division III National Championship showed their resilience and determination. At the start of the season, Coach Immello asked the team to buy in, leading by his own actions and sacrifices. Having retired from FDNY, Immello commutes every weekend from New York to Miami for practices and games. “This season was dedicated to my niece Ava, who at 16, lost her battle with leukemia. That makes this team and this championship even more special,” says Immello.
Club Sports, under the Department of Wellness and Recreation, is student-led and a vital part of the university's culture. “Club Sports means a lot to me and has given me memories I will always cherish,” says Kourgelis. When you think about Miami, you may not think of ice hockey, but this team has demonstrated its fortitude this season. Next year, the team will move to AAU Division II and continue competing at the highest level.
“I am super proud of this team; they remained focused and professional and delivered dominating wins throughout the AAU championship in Pennsylvania. We look forward to honoring them on campus,” says Patricia Whitely, senior vice president for student affairs and alumni engagement. To celebrate the victory with the team, the Department of Wellness and Recreation will host a celebration at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, at Lakeside Patio.
Congratulations to the men’s ice hockey team on winning the AAU College Hockey Division III National Championship. To read more about the road to winning a championship, click here.
Courtesy of University of Miami News