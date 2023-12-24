Recruiting Notebook: South Florida Express Tryouts

CanesCounty - Four-star Alabama commit Jaime French learning from Miami WR Coach Beard Four-star wide receiver in communication with Hurricanes

CanesCounty - Miami projected to make top schools list for four-star WR Vernell Brown Miami maintaining consistent contact with versatile four-star receiver

CanesCounty - Versatile athlete Jade Card is in contact with Miami, decision coming soon Card high on Hurricanes ahead of decisions

South Florida Express held two-day tryouts at Ives Estate Park Friday and Saturday.Miami constantly communicates with Jaime Ffrench, Vernell Brown, and Jade Card.Other Standout Players:Under the radar prospect that will make noise in seven-on-seven this season. He constantly got open and made plays in space with reliable hands.Jabari Brady has all the tools to become the number one wide receiver in the 2026 class, an outstanding talent that was wearing an Ohio State shirt at the end of camp.Another outstanding talent. Miami is in contact here, but prying him away from Ohio State will be tough. Solid with the Buckeyes right now, but Miami is starting to push.The FSU commit likes his relationship with Miami but the Hurricanes taking Luke Nickel obviously was a factor in further communication. He was the best quarterback at the tryouts and is Jamie Ffrench's teammate.Coleman was close to being the best quarterback had plenty well-thrown balls on the day.The young talent was impressive, and he has the potential to be the best quarterback in the country for his class.There weren't many standout DBs, but Gachelin is certainly a player to monitor this offseason.He is another highly talented young player who will likely be in his class's top ten in the state and could garner national attention.