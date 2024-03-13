The backup QB Role may be a tight race

CanesCounty - Miami Football: Ranking the top five quarterbacks going into spring The top five quarterbacks going into spring

The clear-cut favorite quarterback that Miami will trot out is Cam Ward for game one versus Florida, but if Ward goes down, many assume it will be Reese Poffenbarger.I'm not totally convinced of that notion.Poffenbarger put up big numbers against FCS competition (3,603 yards passing, 36 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions last season), but the FBS and Power Five levels will be a different story.What's concerning is his completion percentage. At Morgan State, he completed 11-of-25 (44%); at Hawaii, he completed 10-31 (32.3%); and in a home game against Richmond, he completed 12-of-23 (52.2%) of his passes.Many players have made the jump form FCS to FBS and had success. Last season, two players had much success- Jared Verse - Albany to Florida State, DJ Coleman - Jacksonville State to Missouri, and Cam Ward - Incarnate Word to Washington State.Ward did have one game under 55 percent completion, 13-30 (43.3%) against Nicholls State, but Ward threw for more yards 4,648, more touchdowns (47) and less interceptions (10) in his final year in FCS.Jacurri Brown finished one game under a 55 completion percentage - 46.2% in a 40-10 road loss to Clemson, his second start of his career. Emory Williams's only game under a 70 percent completion percentage was 34.8 percent against FSU last year.From a sheer size and athleticism perspective, Brown has the edge over Poffenbarger. Brown is 6-4, 220 pounds while Poffenbarger is 6-0, 208, and Williams is similar to Brown in size 6-5, 220 but not nearly close in athletism. Brown is widely known as one of the fastest players on the team.We are hearing that Jacurri Brown is making progress and is certainly pushing both Poffenbarger and Emory Williams for QB2.Who do you think should be the backup quarterback?