A name to watch that could return home...

Jun 7, 2022
Shemar Stewart is a name to monitor in the next few weeks. The former five-star edge rusher for Texas A&M may be looking elsewhere with the coaching changes happening in College Station. Stewart has not officially announced that he has entered the portal as of yet, which will highly be dependant on if Elijah Robinson is retained by the Aggies.

Stewart, who played his high school at Monsignor Pace in Miami Gardens, chose the Aggies over the Hurricanes in a highly contested recruiting battle that came down to the very end.

In 2023, Stewart has ten total tackles, 1.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, and two passes defended. In two years at A&M, he has had three sacks and 15 solo tackles.

The six-foot-six, 285-pound sophomore could be a nice depth piece for Miami.

 
