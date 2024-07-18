ESPN names X factors for Miami for the 2024 season

College Football Analyst Andrea Adelson writes...We all know what quarterback Cam Ward is capable of doing, but the big question for Miami is whether he has the receivers who can make the type of big, explosive plays that have been routinely missing from the Hurricanes offense. The early returns say yes. Not only does Miami return Xavier Restrepo and Jacolby George, Isaiah Horton looks like an emerging star and Houston transfer Sam Brown fits in nicely. In its recent history, Miami has had some nice go-to receivers, but the depth and explosiveness down the field has been missing. That should change for the Hurricanes in 2024. --I believe this receiving corps will thrive under quarterback Cam Ward and offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson's second season with the team. Ward is the true X-factor here because, too many times, last year's quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was not able to extend plays and improvise. It sounds simple, but that was the main factor preventing this team from getting to double-digit wins in 2023. Too often TVD would turn the football over in critical times.Extending plays and improvising is an area in which Ward thrives, which will keep Miami on the field on offense.I also expect the tight ends to be heavily involved in this offense in '24. If Elijah Arroyo stays healthy, look for a big year.