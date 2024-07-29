Five-star Elijah Griffin includes Miami in final three

BenjaminRivals
Five-star 2025 defensive lineman Elijah Griffin includes Miami in final three along with Georgia and USC.
The Georgia native officially visited Miami on June 7th.
He was scheduled to visit Georgia last weekend and visited both USC and UGA in June as well.
The Bulldogs are the presumed leader, but Miami has been a steady force in his recruitment.
Where do you think he goes?
CanesCounty - Five-star DL Elijah Griffin recaps official visit to Miami
Griffin impressed with atmosphere at Miami
miami.rivals.com
UGASports - The latest on five-star Elijah Griffin after his Georgia visit
Five-star defensive tackle Elijah Griffin recaps his weekend visit to Georgia.
uga.rivals.com
Rivals.com - Fact or Fiction: Miami is the biggest threat to Georgia for Elijah Griffin
More than 60 percent of all logged FutureCasts project five-star DT Elijah Griffin to Georgia.
n.rivals.com
Rivals.com - Ten most intriguing recruiting visits this weekend
Five-star Jahkeem Stewart is set to visit LSU this weekend.
n.rivals.com
Where do you think he goes?