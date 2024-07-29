ADVERTISEMENT

Five-star Elijah Griffin includes Miami in final three

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,303
651
113
Five-star 2025 defensive lineman Elijah Griffin includes Miami in final three along with Georgia and USC.

The Georgia native officially visited Miami on June 7th.

miami.rivals.com

CanesCounty - Five-star DL Elijah Griffin recaps official visit to Miami

Griffin impressed with atmosphere at Miami
miami.rivals.com miami.rivals.com

He was scheduled to visit Georgia last weekend and visited both USC and UGA in June as well.

uga.rivals.com

UGASports - The latest on five-star Elijah Griffin after his Georgia visit

Five-star defensive tackle Elijah Griffin recaps his weekend visit to Georgia.
uga.rivals.com uga.rivals.com

n.rivals.com

Rivals.com - Fact or Fiction: Miami is the biggest threat to Georgia for Elijah Griffin

More than 60 percent of all logged FutureCasts project five-star DT Elijah Griffin to Georgia.
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

n.rivals.com

Rivals.com - Ten most intriguing recruiting visits this weekend

Five-star Jahkeem Stewart is set to visit LSU this weekend.
n.rivals.com n.rivals.com

The Bulldogs are the presumed leader, but Miami has been a steady force in his recruitment.


Where do you think he goes?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Miami will have an opportunity to impress five-star

Replies
0
Views
331
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Recruiting Wave Continues for Miami, Who's Next?

Replies
0
Views
901
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami and Florida battling for local DB recruiting prospects

Replies
0
Views
450
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Updates: Miami Cookout 2024

Replies
16
Views
601
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Recruiting Notebook: Post second official weekend notes

Replies
0
Views
908
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back