Miami Hurricanes shining at the Senior Bowl/Shrine Bowl

The Miami Hurricanes are well represented at the senior bowl.
Tight end Elijah Arrroyo, wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, running back Damien Martinez and Jalen Rivers are the four Canes at the Senior Bowl.
NFL.com analysts Lance Zierlein Eric Edholm and had this to say about Arroyo:
One of the things I had to weigh in my evaluation of Arroyo heading into this week was a major knee injury that limited him to just 11 total games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He was a heralded recruit coming into Miami, but he made just 11 catches from 2021 to 2023.
It looked like his athleticism and speed improved as the 2024 season wore on, and Arroyo validated that on Tuesday, looking fluid and fast in one-on-one drills when matched up against linebackers and cornerbacks. He ran routes with good leverage and frequently created separation at the top of his route.
Despite his relatively modest career snap count and production, Arroyo's flashes in Tuesday’s practice highlighted his potential and the reason my colleague Daniel Jeremiah included him in his initial ranking of the draft’s top 50 prospects.
Reid from ESPN had this take on Arroyo:
