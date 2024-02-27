How Miami can make the college football playoff?

BenjaminRivals
24. Miami HurricanesHow to impress the committee: Take a knee? Just kidding. No, really, though, Miami can't lose to Georgia Tech again or suffer an upset because of self-inflicted wounds. If the Canes are going to take the next step, they have to win convincingly against unranked, subpar teams, and they have to earn a few statement wins against ranked opponents. There might only be two such opportunities during the regular season -- Oct. 19 at Louisville and Oct. 26 vs. Florida State. While the schedule is challenging with six road games -- including the Oct. 5 trip to Cal -- there isn't a blockbuster game that's going to help separate the Canes from another contender that doesn't win its league. Miami likely needs to win the ACC -- or hope a win at Florida and a handful of other opponents means more to the committee on Selection Day than it appears to now.
How the path will be different in the 12-team field: The ACC no longer has to worry about its conference champion being excluded. It's possible Miami could face the same opponent three times, though, as the Canes could see Louisville or FSU during the regular season, again in the ACC title game and again in the CFP.
My Take:
Miami can make the CFP if Cam Ward stays healthy and is not turnover prone like Tyler Van Dyke was last season. Miami has enough in every unit to make a championship run. An interesting point that Dinich brings to light is that Miami must hope its rivals (Florida, Florida State, and Virginia Tech) have above-average seasons to boost its resume. Miami travels to Florida for game one, but get FSU and Virginia Tech at home.
According to VegasInsider, Miami has the 21st-best odds of winning the College Football Playoff. FSU is the only team that ranks above Miami with the 12th-best odds. Other scheduled opponents, Louisville (23rd) and Florida (26th) have the next best odds. Miami travels to Louisville on October 19th.