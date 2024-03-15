Pro Football Focus ranks Rueben Bain as 6th best-returning edge rusher





If Akheem Mesidor can return to his form from 2022 and stay healthy the entire season, Miami has a chance to be the best pass rush in college football.



Mesidor was often doubled during the 2022 season, and Bain started to see double-teams toward the end of the season.



People may have forgotten that Mesidor was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2022 and defensive player of the week for his 3.5-sack performance against Virginia Tech.



With both on the field, two players will have one-on-one matchups. Blitzes and stunts can confuse opposing offensive lines.



For this line to advance to the next level, it needs big jumps in production from budding stars Nyjalik Kelly and Jayden Wayne. Kelly is returning from injury, and Jayden Wayne is positioned to step up in year two. Elijah Alston is a vital addition to this line and should contribute early and often.



In the middle, I expect veteran Jared Harrison-Hunte to get plenty of reps at D-Tackle. Fans hope transfers C.J. Clark, Marley Cook, and Ahmad Moten will be the answer going into year three of the program.



Add the addition of the best defensive line class of 2024, and this could be the most vaunted pass rush in the CFB.