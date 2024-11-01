ADVERTISEMENT

Keys to the game vs Duke

1- OL communication to deal with Diaz's many blitzes.

2- Effective pass rush. Duke's passing defense seems to be getting better so we need Murphy to feel the duress. On that note, we need to finish our sacks. Lately we get into the backfield but don't bring the quarterbacks down often enough.

3- Keep the running game established. What we've done for the past two weeks has been great. More of that. Duke is 88th against the run.

4- No turnovers. This one is evergreen, but worth bringing up since Duke is 3rd nationally in turnover margin. While they didn't capitalize on their SIX takeaways against SMU, I would prefer not to give them the extra chances.

5- Defense needs to hold strong in the red zone. Duke's kicking game is a mess. They might be tempted to go for fourth downs they normally wouldn't go for because they cannot possibly trust their kicker after last week.

What do you think are the keys to victory for Miami?
 
