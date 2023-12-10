Linebacker Francisco Mauigoa will return for another season in Miami

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
-
- Jun 7, 2022
-
- 4,158
-
- 637
-
- 113
The Washington State transfer will stay another year at Miami.
"Kiko" finished second on the team in total tackles (70), led the team in tackles for loss (17), and tied for the lead in sacks (7.5).
He also had a an interception, two pass breakups, seven QB hurries, and two forced fumbles.
