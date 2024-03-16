Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball Vs. No. 15 North Carolina (Game 2)

BenjaminRivals
Live Updates and Analysis Here!
The first pitch is set for 7 PM Eastern.
Jason Torres homers in the 7th inning to make it a tie game.
Mark Light Magic happens in the bottom of the 9th as Dorian Gonzalez Jr. homers to left center to walk it off for the Hurricanes.