ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball Vs. No. 15 North Carolina (Game 2)

Pitchers duel in Coral Gables as UNC has a 1-0 lead in the 6th inning.

Schlesinger has pitched six, allowing one run on 5 hits, striking out 5.

UNC pitcher Decaro also pitched six, allowing zero runs on 3 hits striking out 5.
 
Mark Light Magic happens in the bottom of the 9th as Dorian Gonzalez Jr. homers to left center to walk it off for the Hurricanes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. Duke in ACC Championship Semifinal

Replies
23
Views
369
Canes on the Diamond
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. BYU (Game 1)

Replies
16
Views
5K
Canes on the Diamond
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball Vs. Louisville in ACC Championship (Game 1)

Replies
23
Views
5K
Canes on the Diamond
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball vs. FIU

Replies
12
Views
210
Canes on the Diamond
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami vs. Pitt (Game 1)

Replies
5
Views
160
Canes on the Diamond
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back