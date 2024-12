HALFTIME: Miami leads Arkansas 40-32.



Nijel Pack heating up in this game getting to the basket. He is limiting his three-point attempts (1-2). Also has 4 rebounds and 2 assists.



Matthew Cleveland also continues to be super aggressive at the rim. He has 11 points and 4 rebounds.



Miami is shooting 50 percent from the floor, and Arkansas is shooting 42 percent.



Canes 4-13 from three, Arkansas 3-9.



Miami playing much better defensively than the last four games and have 11 points from turnovers, the difference in the game. Canes caused 7 TOs, and have given it away 4 times.



Miami's bench is vital in outscoring the Arkansas bench 19-9.