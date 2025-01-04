Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball at Virginia Tech

Miami trailed Virginia Tech 39-40 at Halftime and now leads 66-59.



Neither team has led by more than six until Miami took a 7-point lead with a Austin Swartz three-pointer.



15 lead changes



Matthew Cleveland (15) Jahlil Bethea (11) lead the Hurricanes in scoring.



Both shooting well from the field with Cleveland at 5-8 (3-4 from three) and Bethea at 4-6 (3-4 from three).



Miami leading in field goal percentage (61-52), bench points (22-12), and Fast break points (12-4).



Divine Ugochukwu leads in assists (6), Kidd in rebounds (5).