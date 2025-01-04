ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball at Virginia Tech

Miami trails Virginia Tech 16-14.

Four lead changes.

Canes keeping pace with the Hokies early on in Blacksburg.

Brandon Johnson paces the team with 7 points on 3-4 shooting.

Canes shooting 75 percent from the field compared to 66.7 by the Hokies.

Miami getting some paint points (10) but matches Tech in assists (5).
 
Miami trails Virginia Tech at 28-26 in first half.

The Hurricanes can get on the break off of misses and turnovers.

Miami leading in bench points 12-7, Fast break points 8-2, and paint points 22-12.

Canes shooting 63.2 from field to 52.6 for Virginia Tech.
 
Miami trailed Virginia Tech 39-40 at Halftime and now leads 66-59.

Neither team has led by more than six until Miami took a 7-point lead with a Austin Swartz three-pointer.

15 lead changes

Matthew Cleveland (15) Jahlil Bethea (11) lead the Hurricanes in scoring.

Both shooting well from the field with Cleveland at 5-8 (3-4 from three) and Bethea at 4-6 (3-4 from three).

Miami leading in field goal percentage (61-52), bench points (22-12), and Fast break points (12-4).

Divine Ugochukwu leads in assists (6), Kidd in rebounds (5).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. Presbyterian

Replies
6
Views
1K
Inside Canes Hoops
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. Arkansas

Replies
16
Views
471
Inside Canes Hoops
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. Binghamton

Replies
10
Views
1K
Inside Canes Hoops
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. Clemson

Replies
13
Views
510
Inside Canes Hoops
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball Vs. Drake

Replies
19
Views
2K
Inside Canes Hoops
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back