Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. Florida State

HALFTIME: Florida State leads Miami 39-25



Canes cannot generate any consistent offense, shooting 33 percent from the field, 17 percent from three.



Miami having trouble with FSU's length and is having trouble getting the ball over half court and in the paint.



Noles shooting 41 percent from the field, 36 from three.



Florida State still leading 9-0 in points off of turnovers.



FSU also leading in rebounds (27-15), 2nd chance points (9-0), paint points (20-16), fast break points (11-4), assists (10-5), and steals (6-3)



Ugochukwu left the game with what looked like a hip injury.



Lynn Kidd and Matthew Cleveland with two fouls apiece, two points total.