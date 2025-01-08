ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. Florida State

The Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) host rival Florida State (10-4, 1-2 ACC).

Tip is scheduled for 7 PM Eastern on Wednesday from the Watsco Center.

Lynn Kidd leads the Canes with 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.

Malique Ewin leads the Noles with 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Live updates and Analysis here!
 
Miami leads Florida State 7-6 after first media timeout.

Ugochukwu leading the Canes with 4 points on 2-3 shooting.

Both teams seem even thus far, this game could come down to capitalizing on turnovers, FSU leads 2-0 in this area.
 
FSU leads UM 26-20

Back and forth affair in Coral Gables, three lead changes thus far.

Florida State leads in fast break points 8-2, the difference in the game.

Matthew Cleveland scoreless, in foul trouble with two.

FSU also leading in assists with 6-4.

Miami shooting 13 percent from three, FSU 25 percent.

Noles outrebounding the Canes 15-9.
 
Seminoles lead Hurricanes 39-23, 3:43 left in the first half.

Florida State on a 17-3 run, no points for Miami in the last 3:34.

Miami is having difficulty just getting the ball over half-court.

FSU leading 9-0 in points off of turnovers.

Seminoles leading in all major categories: Assists, Steals, Fast break points, Paint points, second chance points and others.
 
HALFTIME: Florida State leads Miami 39-25

Canes cannot generate any consistent offense, shooting 33 percent from the field, 17 percent from three.

Miami having trouble with FSU's length and is having trouble getting the ball over half court and in the paint.

Noles shooting 41 percent from the field, 36 from three.

Florida State still leading 9-0 in points off of turnovers.

FSU also leading in rebounds (27-15), 2nd chance points (9-0), paint points (20-16), fast break points (11-4), assists (10-5), and steals (6-3)

Ugochukwu left the game with what looked like a hip injury.

Lynn Kidd and Matthew Cleveland with two fouls apiece, two points total.
 
FSU leads UM 46-35, 15:59

Miami starts the half with an 8-2 run, but 5 points by the Noles keep the margin at double-digits.

Lynn and Cleveland are trying to bring the Canes.
 
Florida State leads Miami 54-45, with 11:45 minutes remaining.

Miami is chipping away at the lead with efforts mostly from Matthew Cleveland; he has 13 points on 5-9 shooting with 5 rebounds.

Cleveland getting in the paint and drawing fouls has helped to mount the comeback.

Canes are now shooting 40 percent from the field.
 
Florida State leads 63-50, 7:58 left.

Miami has not scored in the last 2:50 and is getting killed in the paint.

FSU has scored 15 points off of 12 turnovers.

Noles 4-7 from beyond the arc in the second half.
 
FSU leads UM 80-55 with 2:50 left.

Florida State blows the game wide open with several points in the paint and alley-oops.

FSU shooting 73.9 percent in this half.
 
FINAL: Florida State beats Miami 80-65.

Seminoles pull away with a flurry of paint points.

Matthew Cleveland led the Canes with 16 points. He added 5 rebounds.

Lynn Kidd and Brandon Johnson tied for the rebounding lead with 7 rebounds. Kidd had 8 points, and Johnson 2 points.

Miami shot 37 percent from the field compared to FSU, shooting 50 percent.

Canes shot 24 percent from three, FSU, 42 percent.

FSU beat Miami in points off of turnovers (20-3), rebounds (39-35), paint points (38-32), fast break points (17-8), blocks (7-3), steals (8-4), and assists (26-11).
 
