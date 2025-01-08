Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. Florida State

BenjaminRivals
The Miami Hurricanes (4-10, 0-3 ACC) host rival Florida State (10-4, 1-2 ACC).
Tip is scheduled for 7 PM Eastern on Wednesday from the Watsco Center.
Lynn Kidd leads the Canes with 11.3 points and 7.4 rebounds.
Malique Ewin leads the Noles with 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Live updates and Analysis here!
