Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. Oklahoma State

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
5,045
681
113
Miami will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season facing Oklahoma State Friday afternoon.

Live Updates and Analysis here!

 
Miami trails Oklahoma State 35-18 with 3:46 left in the first half.

Oklahoma State has led throughout while Miami has struggled to score.

Canes shooting 25 percent from the floor and 23 percent from three.

Oklahoma is shooting 50 percent from the floor and 54 percent from three.

Miami losing the rebounding battle (18-13), and in paint points (12-6).

Once again, Nijel Pack seems to be tasked with carrying this Miami Hurricanes team.

He has points on a 3-7 field goal percentage.

Paul Djobet and Matthew Cleveland lead the team in rebounds.

Miami struggling to find an identity.
 
HALFTIME: Miami trails Oklahoma State 43-27

Miami is struggling in EVERY aspect of the game.

The Canes continue to struggle from the field shooting (8-27) 29.6 percent.

Nijel Pack is the only player in double figures with 10 points on 3-7 shooting, 2-4 from three.

Starter Matthew Cleveland is 0-6 from the field.

Oklahoma State is getting a big help from its bench, outscoring the Canes 24-8.

Miami is not getting enough ball movement and is being out-assisted 9-2.
 
Miami trails Oklahoma State 47-29, 15:52 left in the game.

Canes still struggling to get in any rhythm offensively, shooting 14 percent in the second half.
 
Miami trails Oklahoma State 55-42 with 11:54 left.

Canes finally score a basket (assist from Pack to Cleveland) on a fast break and are within 13 points.
Rebounding is about even 26-25 Ok State.
 
Oklahoma State extended its lead back to 18 points with 10:12 left.

Miami has no presence defensively in the paint. Cowboys get into the paint with ease to get buckets. OSU outscoring UM 24-16 in the paint.
 
Click to expand...
6'10" Lynn Kidd in foul trouble with 4 fouls, checks back into the game.
 
A 6-0 run by Miami has cut the lead to 11 with 3:14 left in the game.

Lynn Kidd and Matthew Cleveland have led the charge here in the second half.

Kidd, 5-6 from the field has 10 points. Cleveland 3-9 has 8 points.
 
Canes battling to the very end here as Pack hits a three to make it a 7-point game with 34 seconds left. Pack has 20 points.
 
FINAL: Miami suffers a second straight loss, losing to Oklahoma State 80-74.

Nijel Pack scores 20 points on 7-14 shooting. He also had four rebounds and one assist.

Miami had five players with double-digit points (Cleveland - 11 points, Kidd - 10 points, Johnson - 12 points, and Djobet - 10 points).

Johnson led the Hurricanes with 10 rebounds.

Oklahoma State shot 47.4 percent from the field compared to 44.8 for Miami. Canes shot 58.1 percent in the second half.

Miami shot just 25 percent from three, to Oklahoma State's 45.5.

Oklahoma State's bench out-scored Miami 38-14.
 
Latest posts

