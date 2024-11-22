Live Game Thread: Miami Basketball vs. Oklahoma State

Miami trails Oklahoma State 35-18 with 3:46 left in the first half.



Oklahoma State has led throughout while Miami has struggled to score.



Canes shooting 25 percent from the floor and 23 percent from three.



Oklahoma is shooting 50 percent from the floor and 54 percent from three.



Miami losing the rebounding battle (18-13), and in paint points (12-6).



Once again, Nijel Pack seems to be tasked with carrying this Miami Hurricanes team.



He has points on a 3-7 field goal percentage.



Paul Djobet and Matthew Cleveland lead the team in rebounds.



Miami struggling to find an identity.