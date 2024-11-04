ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: Women's Basketball vs. Stetson

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,922
677
113
Live Updates and Analysis here of Miami's season-opening game against Stetson:

1st Quarter stats:

Stetson leading Miami in field goal percentage 16-13.

Stetson leads in field goal percentage 29-27

Jasmyne Roberts leads the Hurricanes with 7 points (2-3 from field)

Stetson is 4-9 from three-point range. Miami 1-6.
 
Miami leads Stetson 22-18

Miami has taken the lead in this one with a 9-0 run with 4:34 left in the second quarter.
 
HALFTIME: Miami leads Stetson 32-25

Both teams not shooting well from the field - MIA - 29%, Stetson - 24%

Miami outrebounding Stetson (33-23).
Canes are 11-14 from the free throw line. Stetson 3-5.
Miami has 10 points from turnovers, Stetson 0.
Canes also leading in fast break points (12-0)

Miami 1-11 from three, Stetson 4-17.

Haley Cavinder leads all scorers with 8 points (3-9), 7 rebounds and 1 assist.
Jasmyne Roberts is second with 7 points (2-5), 2 rebounds.

True freshman Leah Harmon has been very impressive so far. In her first game as a college basketball player, she has 4 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists.
 
END OF 3RD QUARTER: Miami leads Stetson 53-38, the largest lead of the game for Miami.

Cavinder (10) and Roberts (13) lead the Hurricanes in points.

Miami shooting better from the field (38%) compared to Stetson (26%).

Canes still can't find the range beyond the arc (2-16). Stetson (5-23).

Miami outrebounding Stetson (47-27) and paint points (32-18).
 
FINAL: Miami defeats Stetson 78-53.

Miami outscores Stetson 46-28 in the second half.

Canes had four players in double-figures: Jasmyne Roberts (16, 6-10), Haley Cavinder (12, 5-12), Ahnay Adams (10, 3-4) and Cameron Williams (10, 5-9). Williams with a double-double had 10 rebounds.

Miami ends up out-shooting Stetson 42% to 28%

Canes shoot 5-24 from three-point-range compared to 6-28 for Stetson (both at 21%).

Miami shot 74 percent (17-23) from the free-throw line. Stetson (9-15).

Miami outrebounded Stetson 58-36.

Canes score 23 points from turnovers. Stetson 7. Miami won 11-1 on second-chance points.

Canes won fast-break points battle 18-18 and paint points 40-26.

Miami committed 19 turnovers to Stetson's 16.

Miami will be back on the court next week Monday to host Jacksonville.
 
