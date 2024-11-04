Live Game Thread: Women's Basketball vs. Stetson

HALFTIME: Miami leads Stetson 32-25



Both teams not shooting well from the field - MIA - 29%, Stetson - 24%



Miami outrebounding Stetson (33-23).

Canes are 11-14 from the free throw line. Stetson 3-5.

Miami has 10 points from turnovers, Stetson 0.

Canes also leading in fast break points (12-0)



Miami 1-11 from three, Stetson 4-17.



Haley Cavinder leads all scorers with 8 points (3-9), 7 rebounds and 1 assist.

Jasmyne Roberts is second with 7 points (2-5), 2 rebounds.



True freshman Leah Harmon has been very impressive so far. In her first game as a college basketball player, she has 4 points, 1 rebound, and 2 assists.