Miami closing in on naming Chevis Jackson as new DBs coach

Reports are surfacing that Miami will name Marshall cornerback coach Chevis Jackson as its cornerbacks coach. The familiarity with former defensive coordinator Lance Guidry is proving to be the difference here over other candidates. The two worked together while at the Thundering Herd and it seems the two will reunite at the University of Miami.The job became available with Jahmile Addae leaving Miami to take the cornerbacks coach position with the Buffalo Bills.Jackson played five seasons in the NFL drafted by the Atlanta Falcons and playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers.Here's his bio from Marshall Athletics:Chevis Jackson will be in his second season with the Thundering Herd, but the first with the title of Co-Defensive Coordinator to go along with his role as Cornerbacks coach.The 2022 season was a memorable one for Jackson’s group as the Marshall secondary finished with two players in the top-50 in all of FBS in interceptions. Micah Abraham tied for third in the nation with six interceptions and Steven Gilmore added three more, giving Marshall two of the most potent cornerback tandems in the nation.Both Abraham and Gilmore recorded interceptions in Marshall’s 26-21 upset at No. 8 Notre Dame. Gilmore’s pick-6 late in the fourth quarter provided what proved to be the game-winning score.In addition to the interception success, Marshall was ranked No. 1 in FBS in third down conversion percentage defense, allowing just 23.5 percent conversions and the pass efficiency defense ranked No. 3 in FBS and No. 1 in the Sun Belt as well. Marshall also ranked No. 8 in FBS in first downs defense, allowing just 200 total in 13 games.Jackson joined Marshall’s coaching staff as the Cornerbacks Coach in February 2022 after three seasons at Kansas.In his first two seasons at Kansas, Jackson made his impact felt, guiding Hasan Defense to All-Big 12 honors in 2019 and Karon Prunty to Freshman All-American honors in 2020.In addition to coaching at Kansas from 2019-21, Jackson coached at Ball State (2016-18), LSU (2015) and South Alabama (2014-15).He earned his undergrad in Communications from LSU and his Master's in Education from South Alabama. Jackson is originally from Mobile, Alabama.