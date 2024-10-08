Miami flips four-star 2025 WR Joshua Moore from Florida

After weeks of speculation, four-star Joshua Moore has flipped his commitment from Florida to Miami.The Hurricanes are now back to two wide receivers committed to the 2025 class. Daylyn Upshaw is the other wide receiver. Miami recently had local four-star Malachi Toney de-commit from the class after reclassifying.The 6'4" 210-pounder can make super-athletic catches in space and will be a matchup nightmare on the college level.In his junior and sophomore years, Moore has 100 receptions, for 1,869 yards and 20 touchdowns.