ADVERTISEMENT

Miami flips four-star 2025 WR Joshua Moore from Florida

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,785
674
113
After weeks of speculation, four-star Joshua Moore has flipped his commitment from Florida to Miami.

The Hurricanes are now back to two wide receivers committed to the 2025 class. Daylyn Upshaw is the other wide receiver. Miami recently had local four-star Malachi Toney de-commit from the class after reclassifying.

The 6'4" 210-pounder can make super-athletic catches in space and will be a matchup nightmare on the college level.

In his junior and sophomore years, Moore has 100 receptions, for 1,869 yards and 20 touchdowns.


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Local Four-star WR commit Malachi Toney decommits from Miami

Replies
2
Views
751
Canes Talk
dajeddy
D
BenjaminRivals

Miami four-star WR Malachi Toney reclassifies to 2025 class

Replies
4
Views
408
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami can take advantage in recruiting with Florida and Florida State tumbling

Replies
1
Views
1K
Canes Talk
LockedOnCanes
L
BenjaminRivals

ESPN names Miami a winner in recruiting in 2025 cycle thus far

Replies
0
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Insight on the potential of four-star 2025 WR commit Malachi Toney

Replies
2
Views
298
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back