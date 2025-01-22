Where Miami signees finished in Final 2025 Rivals 250

Miami finishes with zero five stars in the final Rivals250.Miami has the 13th-ranked class with 21 signees.DB Bryce Fitzgerald (ranked 52nd) is the highest-ranked prospect for Miami (Moved up 25 spots) and the only prospect ranked in the top 100DB Chris Ewald is next ranked 105th (dropped 35 spots)Followed by DE Hayden Lowe (ranked 134th) (rose 28 spots)OL SJ Alofaituli finished as the top center in the country (137th nationally) (dropped four spots)OL Max Buchanan is the next Cane signee (ranked 140th) (dropped five spots)WR Joshua Moore is the highest-ranked receiver for the Hurricanes (ranked 145th) (no movement)DB Jaborre Antione was next on the list (156th nationally) (dropped 14 spots)RB Girard Pringle is the lone running back of the class (ranked 163rd nationally) (dropped six spots)WR Malachi Toney comes in ranked 191st (rose 19 spots)9 total players for Miami in Rivals250