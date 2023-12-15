ADVERTISEMENT

Miami is in position to add transfers

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,170
637
113
Miami is looking to add to its roster and fill depth at key positions.

With the departure of Matt Lee, Zack Carpenter can be a legitimate replacement.
Carpenter originally signed with Michigan in the Class of 2019 and started 22 games at center for the Hooisers over the last two seasons.

In 2023, Carpenter allowed eight pressures and three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. The fifth-year redshirt junior registered a 71.8 pass-blocking grade and a 61.0 run-blocking grade.
He has one year of eligibility left. UNC and Maryland also involved, but Carpenter is visiting Miami this weekend.


C.J. Clark could be a nice depth piece for the Miami defensive line with the departure of Leonard Taylor to the NFL and Branson Deen to graduation. Clark registered 22 tackles, including four for loss and one sack during the 2023 campaign. In his five seasons with the Wolfpack, Clark played in 42 games, tallying 72 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and four sacks. Clark visited Miami last weekend.


Savion Riley had 48 tackles, including four solo, in 2023 as a sophomore. He had a season-high 12 tackles (nine solo) against Florida. Miami needs safety help with Kamren Kinchens and James Williams departing for the NFL Draft. He visited Miami on Thursday.


Marley Cook was named to the CUSA Preseason Watch List and Lombardi Award Watch List ahead of the 2023 season. Following the 2022 slate, he earned Honorable Mention All-CUSA and First Team PFF College All-CUSA. Since his decision to enter the portal Marley also received offers from Ohio State, Cal, Baylor, TCU, Kansas, Louisville, Boston College, Missouri, Liberty, UConn, Houston, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, and Oregon State.


Miami is expected to add at least two of the listed transfers as soon as Friday.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Miami Football makes post-spring Top 25

Replies
0
Views
724
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami Hurricanes signed as undrafted free agents after 2024 NFL Draft

Replies
2
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami sets official visit date with Michigan State transfer

Replies
0
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Former Tennessee Edge to visit Miami

Replies
0
Views
845
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Transfer Portal Tracker: Spring Window 2024

Replies
2
Views
4K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today