Miami is in position to add transfers

Miami is looking to add to its roster and fill depth at key positions.With the departure of Matt Lee, Zack Carpenter can be a legitimate replacement.Carpenter originally signed with Michigan in the Class of 2019 and started 22 games at center for the Hooisers over the last two seasons.In 2023, Carpenter allowed eight pressures and three sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. The fifth-year redshirt junior registered a 71.8 pass-blocking grade and a 61.0 run-blocking grade.He has one year of eligibility left. UNC and Maryland also involved, but Carpenter is visiting Miami this weekend.C.J. Clark could be a nice depth piece for the Miami defensive line with the departure of Leonard Taylor to the NFL and Branson Deen to graduation. Clark registered 22 tackles, including four for loss and one sack during the 2023 campaign. In his five seasons with the Wolfpack, Clark played in 42 games, tallying 72 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and four sacks. Clark visited Miami last weekend.Savion Riley had 48 tackles, including four solo, in 2023 as a sophomore. He had a season-high 12 tackles (nine solo) against Florida. Miami needs safety help with Kamren Kinchens and James Williams departing for the NFL Draft. He visited Miami on Thursday.Marley Cook was named to the CUSA Preseason Watch List and Lombardi Award Watch List ahead of the 2023 season. Following the 2022 slate, he earned Honorable Mention All-CUSA and First Team PFF College All-CUSA. Since his decision to enter the portal Marley also received offers from Ohio State, Cal, Baylor, TCU, Kansas, Louisville, Boston College, Missouri, Liberty, UConn, Houston, Ole Miss, Pitt, Tennessee, and Oregon State.Miami is expected to add at least two of the listed transfers as soon as Friday.