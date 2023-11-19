ADVERTISEMENT

Miami offers local 4-star 2024 QB Cedrick Bailey

Many were waiting for this offer to happen if it finally comes to fruition on Sunday.

Bailey has close ties with not only with his current high school teammates and Miami five-star commits WR Joshisa Trader and S Zaquan Patterson, but has deep ties with Miami WR commit Chance Robinson, DB Ryan Mack, and five-star Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith from their days of playing youth football together at the Miami Gardens Ravens and seven-on-seven team South Florida Express.





CanesCounty.com reported on the former Miami Gardens Ravens reuniting at Miami over a year ago.

Miami has one quarterback committed to the 2024 class in Judd Anderson and may add another if they can flip Baily from NC State.

Bailey committed to the Wolfpack shortly after a visit to Raley in March of this year. He is currently leading one of the best teams in the country Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, FL), to an undefeated season. The pro-style quarterback is completing 71 percent of his passes for 2411 yards, with 36 touchdowns and five interceptions.


