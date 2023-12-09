NC State Transfer DT C.J. Clark visits Miami

BenjaminRivals
Defensive Tackle C.J. Clark is officially visiting Miami, according to sources.
The redshirt junior is a graduate transfer who started 23 games in his career with the Wolfpack.
He totaled 73 tackles (20 solo), and four sacks in five years.
The 6'3" 305-pound D-Tackle totaled 22 total tackles and one sack in the 2023 season. He had three tackles and a sack against the Hurricanes this year in a 20-6 win.
He has one year of eligibility left.
Washington is the contender for Miami here, but Hurricanes impressed.
