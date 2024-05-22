NCAA facing billion dollar settlement

BenjaminRivals
Jun 7, 2022
Docs: NCAA could face $20B in damages, bankruptcy if proposed settlement offer isn't agreed upon
The potential settlement is believed to be in its final stages of adoption and consists of back pay, a new compensation model and an overhaul of the NCAA scholarship system.
If this case settles, it will be monumental for college sports, and Miami can further use the NIL opportunities to help bring in elite talent.
Do you like the direction in which college sports are going?