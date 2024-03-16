Who will emerge as RB2 this spring?

Mark Fletcher and Ajay Allen are out for spring ball, which allows other running backs to step up.Henry Parrish will certainly be deemed RB1. He does not have much to prove about his ability. When healthy, he is the most consistent back.Christopher Johnson Jr., Tre'Vonte Citizen, and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey have golden opportunities to prove themselves and develop.Of the three, sophomore Johnson Jr. is the only back with college football experience. He has 11 rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown.Redshirt Sophomore Tre'Vonte Citizen was the highest-rated prospect coming out of high school but we are nearly two years removed from his torn ACL, and we have yet to see the power and explosiveness we saw on the gridiron during his prep years.Freshman Chris Wheatley-Humphrey will have difficulty cracking the lineup with so many seasoned veterans. However, I would not count him out as he has exceeded my expectations on how he's looked in week one of spring practice.Who do you think should be RB2 in the spring or RB4 for in the fall?