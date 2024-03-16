ADVERTISEMENT

Who will emerge as RB2 this spring?

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,168
637
113
Mark Fletcher and Ajay Allen are out for spring ball, which allows other running backs to step up.

Henry Parrish will certainly be deemed RB1. He does not have much to prove about his ability. When healthy, he is the most consistent back.

Christopher Johnson Jr., Tre'Vonte Citizen, and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey have golden opportunities to prove themselves and develop.

Of the three, sophomore Johnson Jr. is the only back with college football experience. He has 11 rushes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Redshirt Sophomore Tre'Vonte Citizen was the highest-rated prospect coming out of high school but we are nearly two years removed from his torn ACL, and we have yet to see the power and explosiveness we saw on the gridiron during his prep years.

Freshman Chris Wheatley-Humphrey will have difficulty cracking the lineup with so many seasoned veterans. However, I would not count him out as he has exceeded my expectations on how he's looked in week one of spring practice.

Who do you think should be RB2 in the spring or RB4 for in the fall?








 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Miami Football makes post-spring Top 25

Replies
0
Views
723
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Transfer Portal and Comprehensive Rankings after 2024 Spring Window

Replies
0
Views
859
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Live Game Thread: Miami Spring Game 2024

Replies
56
Views
3K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Transfer Portal Tracker: Spring Window 2024

Replies
2
Views
4K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami Spring Game 2024: Complete Breakdown

Replies
23
Views
5K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today