Bowl Projections After Week 5

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
- 4,748
- 672
- 113
After week five of the college football season, Miami is projected to make the playoffs once again.
According to Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, ESPN projects Miami to win the ACC and get a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff.
Wednesday, Jan. 1
CFP quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
1 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Miami
Schlabach: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Alabama
CFP quarterfinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
8:45 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 1 Texas
Schlabach: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Miami
Schlabach and Bonagura disagree on where the Canes will play in the playoffs, but both predict that they will be eliminated in the quarterfinals by an SEC team. Schlabach has Georgia beating Miami, and Bongura has Tennessee taking down the Canes in the quarterfinals.
Athlon Sports projects the Canes to make the quarters and be eliminated by Tennessee.
College Football Playoff Quarterfinals
Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31)
Projection: No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Texas
Peach Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 Tennessee
Action Network predicts Miami will get a first-round bye and be eliminated by Texas.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Jan. 1 •
Atlanta, GA
Texas (-10) vs. Miami
