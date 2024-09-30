ADVERTISEMENT

Bowl Projections After Week 5

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,748
672
113
After week five of the college football season, Miami is projected to make the playoffs once again.

According to Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, ESPN projects Miami to win the ACC and get a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

CFP quarterfinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
1 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Miami
Schlabach: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 Alabama

CFP quarterfinals at the Allstate Sugar Bowl
Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)
8:45 p.m., ESPN
Bonagura: No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 1 Texas
Schlabach: No. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 Miami

Schlabach and Bonagura disagree on where the Canes will play in the playoffs, but both predict that they will be eliminated in the quarterfinals by an SEC team. Schlabach has Georgia beating Miami, and Bongura has Tennessee taking down the Canes in the quarterfinals.

Athlon Sports projects the Canes to make the quarters and be eliminated by Tennessee.

College Football Playoff Quarterfinals

Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31)
Projection: No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 Texas

Peach Bowl (Jan. 1)
Projection: No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 Tennessee


Action Network predicts Miami will get a first-round bye and be eliminated by Texas.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Jan. 1 •
Atlanta, GA

Texas (-10) vs. Miami
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Bowl Projections After Week 4

Replies
2
Views
474
Canes Talk
CANESTAYLOR
C
BenjaminRivals

Bowl Projections After Week 3

Replies
0
Views
852
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Bowl Projections: Miami is predicted to win the ACC

Replies
0
Views
669
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

ESPN writer predicts Miami to make first 12-team playoff

Replies
0
Views
721
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Miami placed in tier ahead of football season

Replies
0
Views
314
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back