Bowl Projections After Week 5

After week five of the college football season, Miami is projected to make the playoffs once again. Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura, ESPN According to projects Miami to win the ACC and get a first-round bye in the inaugural 12-team playoff.No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 MiamiNo. 8 Oregon vs. No. 1 AlabamaNo. 8 Georgia vs. No. 1 TexasNo. 6 Georgia vs. No. 3 MiamiSchlabach and Bonagura disagree on where the Canes will play in the playoffs, but both predict that they will be eliminated in the quarterfinals by an SEC team. Schlabach has Georgia beating Miami, and Bongura has Tennessee taking down the Canes in the quarterfinals. Athlon Sports projects the Canes to make the quarters and be eliminated by Tennessee.No. 4 Kansas State vs. No. 5 TexasNo. 3 Miami vs. No. 6 Tennessee Action Network predicts Miami will get a first-round bye and be eliminated by Texas.Chick-fil-A Peach BowlJan. 1 •Atlanta, GATexas (-10) vs. Miami