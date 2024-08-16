ESPN names several Hurricanes on top 100 players list

ESPN named its top 100 players going into the 2024 season and five hurricanes were named to the list.

Rivers is widely considered a potential first-round draft pick next year, but for now, he's locking down Miami QBs' blind side. Rivers allowed just 11 pressures and two sacks on 847 snaps at left tackle last season, while posting a 1.9% blown block rate that ranked second among ACC left tackles.Restrepo caught at least five passes in 10 of Miami's 13 games last season, finishing with 85 grabs for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns despite a revolving door at QB. Restrepo was Miami's safety blanket in the passing game, dominating the slot, including three games with at least 11 catches. Restrepo was just the second Miami receiver with at least 1,000 yards in a season in the playoff era.One of the biggest reasons expectations around Miami have skyrocketed is the addition of Ward, one of the most prolific passers in the country over the past several seasons. In two years at Washington State, Ward threw for 6,963 passing yards, 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, while adding 13 rushing touchdowns. He expects to do more at Miami.Martinez was the highest-profile player to enter the transfer portal after spring practice, and he fills an obvious need for the Hurricanes heading into a crucial year. Last season at Oregon State, Martinez ran for 1,185 yards with nine touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards a carry. Now, he joins quarterback Cam Ward and a slew of other transfers hoping to be difference-makers for the Canes.Bain had a somewhat slow start to his freshman campaign, managing just 1.5 tackles for loss in his first five games. But when the switch flipped, he was borderline unstoppable. Over his final eight games, Bain racked up 17 tackles at or behind the line of scrimmage, a 12% pressure rate, six sacks and 27 pressures -- including nine from the interior.Miami opens its season on August 31st at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium against the rival Florida Gators.