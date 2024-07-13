ESPN Names Sleeper Pick Player for Miami

BenjaminRivals
Jun 7, 2022
4,246
643
113
ESPN released a story this week naming a sleeper player for team in its preseason Top 25.
ESPN's Andrea Adelson writes...
Much of the conversation surrounding the Miami offense has focused on Xavier Restrepo, Jacolby George, and Elijah Arroyo as natural playmakers for transfer quarterback Cam Ward. But if the spring game is any indication, keep an eye on Horton.
The third-year receiver caught six passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in the spring game and seems to have a natural connection with Ward. Coach Mario Cristobal praised Horton for having a great spring and believes his emergence gives the Hurricanes yet another skill player to rely on and keep defenses off balance. At 6-4 and 205 pounds, Horton is the type of big-bodied receiver the Hurricanes have needed in their rotation. -- Adelson
Although I agree that Isaiah Horton is a sleeper, several other players should be considered here.
Here is position by position, omitting quarterback and special teams:
Running Back
Ajay Allen may be a forgotten player in the RB room. Adding Damien Martinez to pair with Mark Fletcher creates a formidable duo in the backfield, but Allen could also make some noise this season.
Allen played eight games and started one in his first season with the Hurricanes. Last season, he averaged 5.2 yards per carry, gained 361 yards, and scored five touchdowns. Fletcher is not guaranteed to start the season at full strength, so Allen could see plenty of carries early in the season. Allen missed a few games last season due to injury and is out to prove he is better than young RBs Chris Johnson Jr., Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, and Jordan Lyle.
Wide Receiver
Besides Horton, watch out for Shemar Kirk. From what I hear from inside the program, he is one of the more polished wide receivers, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him emerge as WR4. He is another player looking to prove himself, and 2024 could be a breakout year for the
Tight End
The entire position group seemed to be sleeping last season, so any choice can fit here. Many expect Elijah Arroyo to step up and have a significant season after battling injuries for the previous two seasons. Sophomore tight end Riley Williams can be a contributor at the position behind Arroyo and Cam McCormick.
Watch out for Elija Lofton. The true freshman was really impressive during spring, so he could be used in gadget plays and from the wildcat formation.
Offensive Line
This may be the toughest position to find a "sleeper" here. Four offensive linemen can be safely penciled in here: Francia Mauigoa, Anez Cooper, Zach Carpenter, and Jalen Rivers. The last player may be considered a sleeper, as it could be Matt McCoy, Tommy Kinsler, or Samson Okunlola to man the left guard spot.
Defensive Line
Plenty of talent here can explode on the scene in 2024. We expect Rueben Bain to duplicate his 2023 season and Akheem Mesidor to replicate his 2022 season.
Transfers Simeon Barrow, Tyler Barron, Elijah Alston, CJ Clark, and Marley Cook are all expected to be in the rotation and contribute all season long, so no one is really considered a sleeper here.
I would consider Malik Bryant a sleeper pick here. Bryant played minimally in his 2023 freshman campaign, but the official move to the defensive end should cause the Orlando native to flourish.
Linebacker
Wesley Bissainthe can be considered a sleeper on the national stage this season. The Miami native has improved year after year, with 30 total tackles in 2022 and 44 in 2023, two sacks, and an unofficial safety. If Bissainthe has a big year, he could try his hand at the 2025 NFL Draft.
The sleepers to consider here are Raul PoPo Aguirre and Louisville transfer Jaylen Alderman. Aguirre is one of the most intelligent players on the defense, and his instincts are similar to those of starter Kiko Mauigoa.
Defensive Back
This is also a tough position group to determine a sleeper player. It is perhaps the position group with the most questions. The two defensive backs opposing players will game plan around are Daryl Porter Jr. and Mishael Powell.
But when it comes to a sleeper, there are many players to consider: Damari Brown, Myles Mooyoung, Jadais Richard, Robert Stafford, Markeith Williams, Dyoni Hill, and Zaquan Patterson.
But I believe the player to be an official sleeper here is Jaden Harris. The redshirt sophomore from Atlanta has seemed to learn much from former Hurricanes safeties Kamren Kinchens and James Williams and seems destined to be a difference-maker for the Hurricanes in 2024.
Who do you think will be sleeper player for the Miami Hurricanes in 2024?
