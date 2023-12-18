Miami impresses transfer

BenjaminRivals
Miami is in a good position to land transfer Zach Carpenter. Miami impressed Carpenter over the weekend, and Miami is in an excellent position to add the veteran center.
The Ohio native has one year of eligibility left. According to PFF, he earned season-blocking grades of 71.2 against the pass and 61 against the run in 2023 with Indiana.
Carpenter may make an announcement as soon as Monday.
