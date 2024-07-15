Miami is one of the best teams in the new EA College Football Game

The Miami Hurricanes are ranked No. 13 in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.



Miami has an 88 overall rating in the team power rankings, which is subject to change during the season.



The Hurricanes are the third-highest-rated team in the ACC, trailing only No. 6 Clemson (90) and No. 12 Florida State (88). No. 20 Virginia Tech (87) and No. 21 NC State (87) are also in the top 25.



Miami has the 7th-best offense with an 89 rating - the highest-rated offense in the conference.



The Canes defense was not ranked.



The ten teams ranked ahead of Miami are as follows: 1. Georgia (95), 2. Ohio State (93), 3. Oregon (93), 4. Alabama (92), 5. Texas (92), 7. Notre Dame (90), 8. LSU (90), 9. Penn State (88), 10. Utah (88) and 11. Michigan (88).



The game is set to be released July 15th.





















Will Miami finally live up to the preseason hype???