ADVERTISEMENT

Miami is one of the best teams in the new EA College Football Game

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,249
644
113
The Miami Hurricanes are ranked No. 13 in the EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

Miami has an 88 overall rating in the team power rankings, which is subject to change during the season.

The Hurricanes are the third-highest-rated team in the ACC, trailing only No. 6 Clemson (90) and No. 12 Florida State (88). No. 20 Virginia Tech (87) and No. 21 NC State (87) are also in the top 25.

Miami has the 7th-best offense with an 89 rating - the highest-rated offense in the conference.

The Canes defense was not ranked.

The ten teams ranked ahead of Miami are as follows: 1. Georgia (95), 2. Ohio State (93), 3. Oregon (93), 4. Alabama (92), 5. Texas (92), 7. Notre Dame (90), 8. LSU (90), 9. Penn State (88), 10. Utah (88) and 11. Michigan (88).

The game is set to be released July 15th.










Will Miami finally live up to the preseason hype???
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

ESPN Names Sleeper Pick Player for Miami

Replies
2
Views
657
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
  • Poll

Poll: Most influential football team in Miami Hurricanes history

Replies
0
Views
199
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Recruiting Notebook: Miami completes last June official visit weekend

Replies
0
Views
589
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Recruiting Wave Continues for Miami, Who's Next?

Replies
0
Views
818
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Pro Football Focus is High on the Hurricanes Going into the 2024 Season

Replies
7
Views
682
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back