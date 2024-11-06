Miami ranked 4th in the first College Football Rankings





CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes checked in at No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday evening, earning the program’s highest CFP mark since 2017.



Miami (9-0), seeded third as a projected conference champion, was behind No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Ohio State, and No. 3 Georgia.



Following a 53-31 victory over Duke, the Hurricanes remain unbeaten among five FBS teams.



On Sunday, Miami was ranked fourth in the Associated Press Top 25 and the US LBM Coaches Poll.



Up next, the Hurricanes visit Georgia Tech on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for noon on ESPN.



Thoughts on Miami ranked fourth in the country in the first college football playoff:



- Miami ranked behind two one-loss teams (No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia)

- Five ACC teams ranked in the Top 25

- Miami has beaten one ranked team ranked in the Top 25



According to ESPN, Miami has the third-highest strength of record yet is ranked behind Ohio State, which ranks fifth.



SMU, the next highest ACC team, ranks just outside the college football playoff ranking with its one loss to BYU, which ranks ninth in the ranking. This leads me to believe that if Miami stumbles in its last three games, it very well may be left out of the college football playoff.



Teams like Florida, Virginia Tech, Louisville, and others need to continue to win to make Miami's wins against those teams look better in the committee's eyes.



Of course if Miami takes care of business and wins out they are guaranteed a first round bye of the college football playoff.



Thoughts?