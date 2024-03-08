Notable Quotes from Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal on local radio

Head Coach Mario Cristobal and Alex Mirabal were guests on local radio 560 on the Joe Rose Show before spring practice No. 3.



Here were some of the most notable comments:

































Cristobal also said:



- quarterbacks are embracing competition and that they are pushing each other

- there's been an emphasis on adding guys that look like Jason Taylor

- it's time for safety Jaden Harris' to start earning a bigger role

- Safety transfers Powell and Riley have learned the system quickly

- Bringing back the coordinators in huge for the continuity

- Ward is accurate, a leader and gets the ball out quick

- Wide receiver Trader is a natural talent, but needs to develop his body

- Tight end Arroyo looks like Elijah Arroyo again

- Tight end Riley Williams is up to 260 pounds, has taken another step

- Armondo Blount has a minor shoulder injury





Alex Mirabal also said:



- he looks for offensive linemen with long arms

- Rivers will be the starting left tackle unless someone beats him out

- Anez Cooper needs to be credited for the development of Francis Mauigoa

- Ward took to O-Linemen to Fogo de Chao for dinner