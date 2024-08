Two Hurricanes make Pro Football Focus's Top 50 players list ahead of 2024 season

39. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)​

Highest pass-rushing grades by Power Five true freshmen in PFF College era | Since 2014, min. 150 pass-rushing snaps​

Name School Season Pass-Rush Grade Myles Garrett Texas A&M 2014 92.1 Rueben Bain Jr. Miami (FL) 2023 89.3 Harold Perkins LSU 2022 87.6 Nick Bosa Ohio State 2016 85.0 Dexter Lawrence Clemson 2016 83.1

46. WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)​

Statistical mega-site Pro Football Focus released its Top 50 players ahead of 2024 season Bain posted the second-best pass-rush grade in 2023 by any Power Five true freshman since PFF began charting college football in 2014. Three of the other players in the top five are currently among the three best players in the NFL at their respective positions , while the other is the best linebacker in college football Restrepo is the most productive returning slot receiver in college football. His 1,074 receiving yards from that alignment in 2023 were the second most among FBS receivers, behind only Virginia’s Malik Washington, who is now in the NFL. The junior finished this past season with an 87.5 PFF overall grade, ranking seventh among Power Five receivers. He is a reliable chain-mover who should be new quarterback Cam Ward’s best friend.