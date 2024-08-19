ADVERTISEMENT

Two Hurricanes make Pro Football Focus's Top 50 players list ahead of 2024 season

Statistical mega-site Pro Football Focus released its Top 50 players ahead of 2024 season.

39. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)

Bain posted the second-best pass-rush grade in 2023 by any Power Five true freshman since PFF began charting college football in 2014. Three of the other players in the top five are currently among the three best players in the NFL at their respective positions, while the other is the best linebacker in college football.

Highest pass-rushing grades by Power Five true freshmen in PFF College era | Since 2014, min. 150 pass-rushing snaps

NameSchoolSeasonPass-Rush Grade
Myles GarrettTexas A&M201492.1
Rueben Bain Jr.Miami (FL)202389.3
Harold PerkinsLSU202287.6
Nick BosaOhio State201685.0
Dexter LawrenceClemson201683.1


46. WR Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)

Restrepo is the most productive returning slot receiver in college football. His 1,074 receiving yards from that alignment in 2023 were the second most among FBS receivers, behind only Virginia’s Malik Washington, who is now in the NFL. The junior finished this past season with an 87.5 PFF overall grade, ranking seventh among Power Five receivers. He is a reliable chain-mover who should be new quarterback Cam Ward’s best friend.
 
