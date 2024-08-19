Two Hurricanes make Pro Football Focus's Top 50 players list ahead of 2024 season

BenjaminRivals
Statistical mega-site Pro Football Focus released its Top 50 players ahead of 2024 season.
39. EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL)Bain posted the second-best pass-rush grade in 2023 by any Power Five true freshman since PFF began charting college football in 2014. Three of the other players in the top five are currently among the three best players in the NFL at their respective positions, while the other is the best linebacker in college football.
Highest pass-rushing grades by Power Five true freshmen in PFF College era | Since 2014, min. 150 pass-rushing snaps
|Name
|School
|Season
|Pass-Rush Grade
|Myles Garrett
|Texas A&M
|2014
|92.1
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|Miami (FL)
|2023
|89.3
|Harold Perkins
|LSU
|2022
|87.6
|Nick Bosa
|Ohio State
|2016
|85.0
|Dexter Lawrence
|Clemson
|2016
|83.1