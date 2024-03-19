ADVERTISEMENT

Women's Basketball Snubbed by NCAA Tournament, Not Participating in WBIT

The Miami Hurricanes were not selected for the NCAA Tournament after most thought the Hurricanes would be in by late Sunday evening.

Last year, Miami had the best run in school history, making it to the Elite Eight. They entered the Big Dance as a No. 9 seed and beat No. 8 Oklahoma State, No. 1 Indiana, and No. 4 Villanova along the way. The Hurricanes lost in the regional final to eventual national champion LSU and held the Tigers to their lowest-scoring total of the season.

Miami was a bubble team last year as well. This season, it had a similar resume: an overall record of 19-12 (the same as last season when the ACC Tournament ended) with marquee wins over tournament-bound teams UNC, Duke, N.C. State, and SWAC champion Jackson State. Miami also had a better NET rating than Vanderbilt and Columbia, which earned at-large bids.

If Miami had earned a spot in the NCAA tournament, the ACC would have had a record nine teams in the field.

According to NCAA.com, the Hurricanes were scheduled to play Stony Brook on Thursday in the WBIT, but the Hurricanes notified the tournament that it is unable to participate.



 
