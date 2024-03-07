ADVERTISEMENT

Women's Basketball needs a strong showing in ACC Tournament to make NCAA Tournament

Miami is on the bubble going into the ACC Tournament, which starts Thursday.

According to ESPN's Women's Bubble Watch: March Madness Bracket Predictions Miami needs to win its first game against North Carolina and its second game to leave no doubt of its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Last weekend, Miami beat Pitt but dropped a heartbreaker against Georgia Tech at home. The Hurricanes' SOR dropped five spots to 71, and their BPI dipped out of the top 50. In Charlie Creme's latest Bracketology, they slid from a 9-seed to a 10-seed and are on the verge of dropping into the Last Four Byes.

Miami, a No. 9 seed in the ACC tournament, opens against UNC, and BPI gives the Hurricanes just a 33% chance to win. If they have a disappointing showing and lose in their final opportunity to impress the committee, do they have enough on their résumé to survive a few upsets in the mid-major tournaments? BPI gives the Hurricanes a 6% chance to win two games in the ACC tournament, but a run like that would likely solidify Miami's NCAA tournament bid.
 
