ADVERTISEMENT

Miami Basketball's updated roster ahead of 2024 season

BenjaminRivals

BenjaminRivals

SuperCane
Staff
Jun 7, 2022
4,145
637
113
Departed or expected to depart: Norchad Omier (17.0 PPG), Wooga Poplar (13.1 PPG), Bensley Joseph (9.6 PPG), Kyshawn George (7.6 PPG), Christian Watson (2.8 PPG), Michael Nwoko (2.7 PPG), AJ Casey (1.9 PPG), Jakai Robinson (1.0 PPG)

Expected to return: Matthew Cleveland (13.7 PPG), Nijel Pack (13.3 PPG), Paul Djobet (2.4 PPG)

Incoming transfers: Jalen Blackmon (21.3 PPG at Stetson), Brandon Johnson (14.0 PPG at East Carolina), Lynn Kidd (13.2 PPG at Virginia Tech), Kiree Huie (11.3 PPG at Idaho State)

Incoming freshmen: Jalil Bethea (No. 10 in ESPN 100), Austin Swartz (No. 47 in ESPN 100), Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, (four-star), Divine Ugochukwu (three-star)

Who's your biggest disappointment leaving?

Appreciate the most returning?

Transfer most excited about?

Freshmen most excited about?
 
For more, the most apparent disappointment leaving the program is Norchad Omier. Miami's leading scorer and rebounder tried his hand at the NBA for the second straight year and decided to return to college basketball but with the Baylor Bears. That one stings a bit.

Nijel Pack's return for another year is much appreciated. He is an elite scorer that can take his game to another level in the 2024-25 season.



Jalen Blackmon was a volume scorer at Stetson and could fit the role that was missing last season. His impact could be similar to that of Isaiah Wong, but it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to higher competition in the ACC.



Jalil Bethea is a must-start on day one. He has the potential to be a one-and-done player, and Coach Larranaga needs to get every ounce of talent out of him while in Coral Gables.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BenjaminRivals

Miami Basketball players transferring

Replies
4
Views
1K
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals

Kyshawn George shaping up to be a NBA Draft Pick

Replies
0
Views
317
Canes Talk
BenjaminRivals
BenjaminRivals
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back