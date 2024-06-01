Miami Basketball's updated roster ahead of 2024 season

For more, the most apparent disappointment leaving the program is Norchad Omier. Miami's leading scorer and rebounder tried his hand at the NBA for the second straight year and decided to return to college basketball but with the Baylor Bears. That one stings a bit.



Nijel Pack's return for another year is much appreciated. He is an elite scorer that can take his game to another level in the 2024-25 season.







Jalen Blackmon was a volume scorer at Stetson and could fit the role that was missing last season. His impact could be similar to that of Isaiah Wong, but it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to higher competition in the ACC.







Jalil Bethea is a must-start on day one. He has the potential to be a one-and-done player, and Coach Larranaga needs to get every ounce of talent out of him while in Coral Gables.



