Miami Basketball's updated roster ahead of 2024 season

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
-
Jun 7, 2022
-
- 4,145
-
- 637
-
- 113
Departed or expected to depart: Norchad Omier (17.0 PPG), Wooga Poplar (13.1 PPG), Bensley Joseph (9.6 PPG), Kyshawn George (7.6 PPG), Christian Watson (2.8 PPG), Michael Nwoko (2.7 PPG), AJ Casey (1.9 PPG), Jakai Robinson (1.0 PPG)
Expected to return: Matthew Cleveland (13.7 PPG), Nijel Pack (13.3 PPG), Paul Djobet (2.4 PPG)
Incoming transfers: Jalen Blackmon (21.3 PPG at Stetson), Brandon Johnson (14.0 PPG at East Carolina), Lynn Kidd (13.2 PPG at Virginia Tech), Kiree Huie (11.3 PPG at Idaho State)
Incoming freshmen: Jalil Bethea (No. 10 in ESPN 100), Austin Swartz (No. 47 in ESPN 100), Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, (four-star), Divine Ugochukwu (three-star)
Who's your biggest disappointment leaving?
Appreciate the most returning?
Transfer most excited about?
Freshmen most excited about?
