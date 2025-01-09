ADVERTISEMENT

Miami projected as favorite to land Georgia transfer Carson Beck

Carson Beck, Georgia quarterback, has officially entered the transfer portal.

He originally declared for the NFL Draft after elbow surgery.

Beck played four seasons in Athens and started the last two seasons.

He finished his collegiate career with 58 touchdown passes and 20 interceptions. He completed 68 percent of his passes for 7,912 yards (8.6 per attempt).

Under Beck, Georgia went 13-1 with a blowout win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs went 11-2 in 2024, which included an SEC championship.

In that game, Beck suffered the injury.

Beck was projected to be the fourth quarterback taken in the 2025 draft behind Miami's Cam Ward, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and Alabama's Jalen Milroe.

He has one year of eligibility left.

