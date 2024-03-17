Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball Vs. No. 15 North Carolina (Game 3)

BenjaminRivals
SuperCane
Staff
-
- Jun 7, 2022
-
- 4,170
-
- 637
-
- 113
Live Updates and Analysis Here!
The first pitch is set for 1 PM Eastern.
The first pitch is set for 1 PM Eastern.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
A couple of home runs put Carolina up 4-0 in the top of the third inning.
But Kulikowski counters with a two-run home run for the Hurricanes in the bottom of the third.
Miami trails UNC 4-2.