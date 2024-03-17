ADVERTISEMENT

Live Game Thread: Miami Baseball Vs. No. 15 North Carolina (Game 3)

A couple of home runs put Carolina up 4-0 in the top of the third inning.

But Kulikowski counters with a two-run home run for the Hurricanes in the bottom of the third.

Miami trails UNC 4-2.
 
Carolina adds another run in the fourth inning on a double and Herick Hernandez's day is done.

Hernandez pitches 3.1 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, striking out five and walking three.

Ben Chestnutt is on the mound for the Hurricanes and gets the Canes out of the inning.
 
Gonzalez hits a double to lead off the inning for the Hurricanes and Scanlon was drives him home with another double.

Canes trail 5-3 in the fourth.
 
Starting UNC pitcher Sprague is removed from the game for Matthijs.

Miami gets another run on a bloop hit by Urso in right center, and Scanlon scores.

Miami trails UNC 5-4
 
After Chestnutt allowed two on in the fifth inning, Caba helps walks in a run and Olivera gives up a grand slam.

UNC up 10-4.
 
Miami scored two more runs in the sixth on RBIs from Kulikowski and Long. To extend the game, Miami will need one more run.

Two outs, and UNC will change pitchers.
 
